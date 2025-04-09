Guwahati: HSLC Result 2025: Assam State School Education Board (Division-I), (formerly SEBA), is likely to announce the HSLC examination result on April 10, Thursday.

However, the Assam State School Education Board (Division-I) (ASSEB) is yet to confirm that the results will be announced tomorrow.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Class 10 matric result link will be available at the official websites of the board: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Notably, over 4 lakh students from Assam appeared in the examination held between February 15 and March 2, 2025. On January 21 and 22, the practical exam for the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 exams was held.

The parents and students are also advised to regularly check the social media pages of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to get updates on Assam HSLC Result 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2025:

Open the official result website, which will be mentioned in the notification. Open the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download the result.

ASSEB passing criteria 2025:

To pass the Assam HSLC Class 10th 2025, students must have to secure at least 30% in each subject as well as overall.

Assam HSLC Results 2024:

In 2024, a total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams out of which 1,87,904 were male, 2,31,164 were female and 10 were transgender. The exams were held between February 16 to March 4.

Last year, the Assam HSLC Class 10 result was declared on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage of last year was 75.7%. The pass percentage last year increased to 75.7 % from 72.69% in 2023.