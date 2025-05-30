Guwahati: Incessant rainfall since early morning on Thursday has thrown life out of gear in Assam’s Guwahati, flooding major roads and residential areas and leaving commuters stranded across the city.

Heavy rainfall inundated key localities including Rukminigaon, Panjabari, Six Mile, Jorabat, Sijubari, Hatigaon, S.K. Baruah Road, Dispur GNRC Road, Beltola Survey, Chandmari, Lalganesh, Ulubari, and Sarania Hills. Commuters, including schoolchildren and office-goers, faced severe disruptions as roads turned into rivers and traffic came to a halt.

In Rukminigaon, authorities deployed rubber boats after overnight rainfall on May 29 triggered massive waterlogging, turning streets into dangerous water channels. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) responded swiftly, aiding residents trapped in submerged areas.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (Metro), has activated its Emergency Operations Centre. The Assam government has also set up emergency helplines for citizens affected by urban flooding. Residents in need of assistance can call the toll-free number 0361-1077 or the mobile helpline 93654-29314.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier declared the early monsoon in the Northeast ahead of schedule.

In several parts of the city, such as Chandmari and Beltola Survey, vehicles remained stranded, and pedestrians waded through knee-deep water. Uprooted trees blocked roads in multiple areas, worsening the traffic situation and delaying emergency responses.

Residents and commuters voiced their frustration as they struggled to deal with the chaos.

Flooded streets and standstill traffic severely affected office-goers and schoolchildren, many of whom left home early in an attempt to reach their destinations but still got caught in the chaos.

Authorities suspended or severely delayed public transport services, while auto and cab drivers refused to operate on waterlogged routes.

Guardians of schoolchildren expressed growing concern over the recurring urban flooding, pointing out that even a few hours of rain were enough to submerge entire neighbourhoods.

“How can we send our children to school when the roads are underwater and there’s no proper drainage? It’s dangerous and irresponsible,” said one guardian, urging the authorities to prioritize safety over routine schedules.

Both guardians and working professionals questioned the government’s decision to keep offices and schools open today, stressing that navigating submerged roads and disrupted transport had made commuting not only difficult but dangerously impractical.

Scenes from Panjabari and Sijubari on May 30 showed city buses stranded in waist-deep water, while locals used plastic barrels and makeshift rafts to move around.

Guwahati has been hit by severe waterlogging over two consecutive days of rainfall, with areas like Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, and Kahilipara among the worst affected. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Assam till May 31.