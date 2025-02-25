Dibrugarh: The Indian Army in coordination with Assam Rifles inaugurated an IT Lab at a local school in Village Bijoypur 1, Changlang district, under Operation Sadbhavna, providing underprivileged students access to modern technology.

As part of the initiative, the team provided five computer sets and accessories to the school, benefiting around 300 students.

The event witnessed participation from 200 local residents, including students, faculty members, community leaders, and ex-servicemen.

Dignitaries present at the function highlighted the importance of IT in education.

The newly inaugurated IT Lab aims to bridge the digital divide, enhance learning opportunities and equip students with essential computer skills for future employment.

The locals expressed gratitude for the continuous efforts of Army in uplifting educational infrastructure, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and local.