Guwahati: The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), in collaboration with Aaranyak and the Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre (IEI-ASC), on Thursday hosted a day-long event that underscored the urgent need to address rising air pollution in the state.

The programme combined scientific insights, community perspectives, and youth-driven innovation to highlight the pressing link between environmental health and human well-being.

The event was graced by a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. G K Misra, Member Secretary of APCB; Er. Mahesh Borkotoky, Chairman, IEI (India) ASC; Er. Gokul Bhuyan, Ex-Member Secretary, APCB; Dr. Rashmi Agarwalla, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Guwahati and others.

One of the highlights of the event was a series of audiovisual presentations delivered by students and research scholars from across Assam.

Centered on the theme “Air Quality and Environment: Human Health Challenges and Community Mobilization,” the presentations showcased innovative ideas and practical solutions aimed at reducing pollution and mobilizing grassroots communities.

The top three presentations were honoured with cash awards and certificates, distributed by the Assam Pollution Control Board as a gesture to encourage youth participation in environmental action.

Speakers emphasized that Assam, like many parts of India, is facing a silent but severe health crisis linked to deteriorating air quality.

They drew attention to the growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, the long-term consequences of unchecked emissions, and the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

Community mobilization, stricter enforcement of pollution control measures, and adoption of sustainable technologies were repeatedly highlighted as key to reversing this trajectory.

By bringing together policy experts, academicians, activists, engineers, and young researchers, the event offered a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and action.

It served as a reminder that combating air pollution requires not only technical interventions but also collective responsibility and behavioral change at every level of society.

With this observance, Assam sent out a strong message that clean air is not a luxury, but a fundamental right and safeguarding it will determine the health and sustainability of future generations.