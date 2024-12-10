Guwahati: An inter-state gang of vehicle lifters was bused by the police from various parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to reports, a Special Operations Group (SOG) along with the Assam Police and Meghalaya Police based on input busted the gang.

Reports stated that at least six individuals were arrested during the operation.

Based on inputs, the police apprehended three suspects identified as Md Abdul Hanif Seikh (32) from Dhubri, Rafiq Ali (30) from Kamrup and Jakir Hussain (27) from Barpeta.

After they were arrested, the police got information about their links with another gang in Meghalaya.

Based on their statement, the police initiated another operation in Meghalaya.

With the local police, the police three more persons were arrested in Jowai, Meghalaya near the Indo-Bangla border.

The arrested persons were identified as Dibormi Amrynsong, Tunadahun Matra and Rimiki Suchiag.

They were apprehended as they were accused of being receivers of stolen vehicles.

They were all residents of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Three motorcycles were also recovered from the suspects.

The police also recovered some tools used to steal vehicles and some master keys as well.

Further investigation regarding the gang is being carried out.