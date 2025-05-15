Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, unveiled Ankita, a virtual news presenter powered by AI, during a demonstration video that showcased her delivering updates from a recent Assam Cabinet meeting.

In the video, Ankita reported on key decisions, such as renaming Dibrugarh Airport after Bhupen Hazarika and approving a time grant for tea garden workers. The AI anchor impressed viewers with her fluent Assamese delivery, lifelike facial expressions, and clear articulation.

“Meet Ankita, our AI anchor who brings to you the latest updates on the recent #AssamCabinet meeting,” the Chief Minister posted on X. “From approving the change of Dibrugarh Airport’s name after Bhupen Hazarika to a time grant for tea garden workers, we took a host of decisions for the public.”

Reactions to the video varied. While many users praised the technological leap, applauding the efficiency and innovation AI brings, others voiced concern over the impact on human employment. “Loving how tech is being used to keep citizens informed. Go Ankita,” one user commented.

Another remarked, “Should have hired a real person—at least that would have created a job.” A third user wrote, “Ankita the AI anchor is such a cool concept – making governance updates so much more accessible.”

Across the globe, media organisations are exploring AI-driven avatars that speak with near-human fluency and realism. These AI newsreaders, already in use in countries like China since 2018, offer advantages like round-the-clock availability, language adaptability, and cost efficiency. Unlike human presenters, AI anchors don’t need breaks or salaries and can be tailored for different audiences in real time.

Although AI anchors may not replace human journalists entirely, they are changing the media landscape. Their emergence marks a new phase where journalism intersects with technology, offering fresh ways to communicate information in the digital age.