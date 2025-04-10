North Lakhimpur: The locomotive of the bi-weekly Jana Shatabdi Express detached from its coaches twice during its journey from North Lakhimpur to Guwahati, leading to panic and insecurity among passengers.

The incident occurred on Wednesday late afternoon when the locomotive of the12048 down Jana Shatabdi Express got decoupled from the rest of its coaches shortly after its departure from North Lakhimpur Railway station at 5 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The locomotive moved for around 4 km without the coaches near the Silanibari Railway Station. This created panic among the passengers of the inter-city express as the coaches moved without the engine for a while. Later the severed locomotive was brought back and the train resumed its journey after an hour.

However, the second time, soon after the train left the Harmutty Junction around 6 pm, its locomotive decoupled again for the second time near the Tipling Railway Station. This time the passengers were both panicked and furious at the condition of the train that compromised its safety. The train finally started moving again after coupling the locomotive to the coaches and reached Guwahati at 0055 hours after a delay of 1 hour 30 minutes.

NF Railways Guwahati-North Lakhimpur Jana Shatabdi Express runs bi-weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday only. Commuters here have been demanding more frequency of this railway service.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!