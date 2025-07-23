Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Dumduma Town: A jaundice outbreak at Talap in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam has prompted the state health and food departments to launch inspections.

The outbreak has triggered widespread concern, affecting individuals ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. Likely linked to hepatitis A, a viral infection spread through contaminated food or water, the situation has overwhelmed the region, with many seeking treatment.

Reports highlight the severity of the crisis, noting that the Dangari Community Health Centre, the area’s sole medical facility, is seeing limited patient visits despite the surge in cases.

Health officials are urging residents to seek immediate medical attention to curb the outbreak’s impact.

However, reliance on traditional healers offering herbal remedies, charms, and spiritual treatments is delaying critical medical intervention. Many residents initially turn to these alternative practices, seeking professional care only when symptoms worsen.

This trend, rooted in age-old practices, poses a significant challenge, as timely diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent severe liver complications.

“I am too busy these days, as local patients with jaundice, especially from the Talap area, are turning to me in large numbers,” a local traditional healer told Northeast Now.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Dangari Community Health Centre has issued an urgent appeal for residents to seek medical help at the first sign of symptoms, such as yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Investigations point to local hotels in the Talap market as a potential source of contamination, likely due to polluted water or unhygienic food preparation.

A joint team from the Assam State Food and Health Departments has launched a rigorous inspection drive, conducting cleanliness checks and collecting water, sweet samples, and blood samples from hotel staff for laboratory testing.

These efforts aim to identify the contamination source and implement measures to halt the spread, addressing a critical public health threat in the region.

Community members are calling for hepatitis A vaccination drives to prevent further spread, a measure endorsed by health experts due to the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The outbreak also underscores broader issues, including inadequate sanitation and limited access to healthcare in Talap.

Residents fear economic consequences for local businesses, particularly the hotels under scrutiny, as public anxiety grows.

Transparent communication from authorities is essential to maintain public trust and encourage cooperation in containment efforts.

Drawing lessons from similar outbreaks, such as the 2024 jaundice epidemic in Goalpara, Assam, which claimed 11 lives due to contaminated water, the Talap situation demands urgent action.

Preventive steps, including improved water and sanitation, stricter food safety enforcement, and public health education, are critical to averting future crises.

The Assam government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, including the development of new medical colleges, provide a foundation for long-term solutions.

The Talap outbreak remains a pressing concern, with no further updates available. The situation highlights the urgent need for improved healthcare access, vaccination campaigns, and community awareness to combat waterborne diseases.

Authorities must act swiftly to contain the outbreak, ensuring clean water and timely medical care to protect public health in Talap and beyond.