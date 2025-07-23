Guwahati: Two individuals were arrested in Sribhumi district of Assam, for allegedly attempting to secure an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national using forged documents in the name of a deceased Indian citizen.

The accused, identified as Burhan Uddin and Faizur Rahman, both residents of Patharkandi, were taken into custody after discrepancies were found during the verification process of a passport application submitted earlier this month.

The application was filed in the name of Farooq Ahmed. While initial checks suggested that the submitted documents — including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card — were in order, further scrutiny revealed they were fabricated. Authorities later confirmed that the real Farooq Ahmed was deceased.

According to police, the intent appeared to be to falsely establish the identity of a Bangladeshi national as an Indian citizen to obtain a legitimate Indian passport.

A search operation following the arrests led to the seizure of several forged documents and a computer system suspected to have been used in producing fake identification papers.

Both individuals were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court. Police have initiated a wider investigation to determine if any government personnel or other individuals were involved in the forgery process.

The Additional Superintendent of Police stated that the investigation would also look into the possibility of similar attempts involving other foreign nationals.