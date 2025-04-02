Guwahati: The brother of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, an Assam journalist recently arrested while covering a protest, has been detained in Hojai district on charges of land grabbing, forgery, and criminal breach of trust.

Taibur Rahman Mozumder was arrested following a formal complaint, confirmed Hojai Superintendent of Police Saurabh Gupta.

This arrest follows the detention of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, assistant general secretary of the Gauhati Press Club, who was apprehended last week while reporting on a protest concerning an alleged scam at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank. He was later granted bail.

Dilwar’s arrest triggered widespread condemnation from media organizations and activists, who questioned the police’s actions against a journalist performing his duties.

Police officials disclosed that Taibur Rahman Mozumder had a prior arrest in 2021 for similar offenses, resulting in a charge sheet. Despite this, he continued to work as a government school teacher.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained that Dilwar Hussain Mozumder’s primary occupation is business, not journalism. “Dilwar is engaged in the dumper business and does not have the integrity or credentials of a journalist. If you ask the people of Hojai, they will tell you that the entire family is involved in illegal land brokering,” Sarma stated.