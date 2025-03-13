Assam: Lakhimpur Medical College on the brink of oxygen shortage

North Lakhimpur: Stoppage of oxygen cylinder supply at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) puts on the brink of oxygen cylinders shortage for patients, said the sources.

Sources said that the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) has only two days oxygen storage left. The shortage of the vital oxygen cylinders was due to a stoppage of cylinder supply for non-payment of bills to the vendor party.

This has come to light in the communication by the Principal and Chief Superintendent of LMCH to the Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam, vide letter Number LMC/749/PT-I/2024/466, dated 12.03.2025.

According to the letter, the supplier of the life-saving oxygen to LMCH has stopped sending the cylinders following non-payment of their bills. Premier Cryogenics Ltd, that supplies Medical Oxygen to LMCH has an overdue bill of Rs. 7,48,692 from LMCH since June 30, 2024.

The company had communicated this to the LMCH authorities on March 10, stating that further delay in the payment would invite suspension of supply of the Medical Oxygen to the medical college. As a result, the LMCH has only a paltry stock of medical oxygen that could last for a maximum of two days, the sources said.

Conversely, the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) authority clarified that there was no shortage of medical oxygen stock as reported recently.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Dr. Pranjal Tahbildar, Principal of LMCH said that there were no shortages of medical oxygen at the hospital.

He said, the hospital has an oxygen production unit in case of any emergency.

He also opposed the report that the vendor company suspended the medical oxygen supply to the LMCH due to non-payment of bills to the vendor company.

Moreover, LMCH authorities claimed that the company had not stopped supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

Authorities also make the statement that they will pay the bills by the end of the financial year.