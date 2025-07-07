Guwahati: Rail connectivity on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section in Assam’s Dima Hasao district was disrupted again late Sunday night following a fresh landslide near the 50/2 km mark between Dihakho and Mupa stations.

The area falls within a known landslide-prone zone and has witnessed repeated incidents since June 23. A major landslide that day between Jatinga Lampur and New Haflong (at the 108/7-8 km mark) led to a week-long suspension of train services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Operations were restored on June 30, but another landslide on July 3 near the same Mupa stretch again brought services to a halt. Though trains briefly resumed on Friday, continued heavy rainfall has triggered fresh slides.

Several trains remain stranded due to the latest disruption:

Kanchanjunga Express (Sealdah–Sabroom) at Lumding

Guwahati–Silchar Express at Manderdisa

Agartala–Rani Kamalapati Express at Maibang

Silchar–Rangiya Express at New Haflong

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has arranged food and basic amenities for affected passengers. Help desks have been set up at Kamakhya, Guwahati, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Silchar, and Agartala stations to assist travellers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Restoration work is currently underway, with officials prioritising passenger safety and infrastructure stability.