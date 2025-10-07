Haflong: The Assam government on Tuesday officially launched the 3rd edition of Orunodoi 3.0, its flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, across multiple locations in Dima Hasao through virtual events.

The scheme is set to benefit 26,790 women in the district this year.

The launch event at Kalibari, Lower Haflong was attended by Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa, who lauded the District Administration for its efforts in implementing the scheme.

The event was also graced by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and other dignitaries. A live stream of the state-level rollout allowed attendees to witness the program’s implementation across Assam.

Minister Gorlosa expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Finance Department for their support in empowering the people of Assam.

Meanwhile, NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa, at Samparidisa village, reaffirmed the Autonomous Council’s commitment to providing financial assistance to residents of Dima Hasao.

According to DC Ngatey, the number of Orunodoi beneficiaries has increased by over 12,000 compared to the previous year.

While the target for the district was 30,000 beneficiaries, 26,790 applications were received, with 26,665 approved for disbursement. He added that a dedicated portal will soon be opened for those who missed the application window.

Launched in October 2020, the Orunodoi scheme aims to uplift economically vulnerable households, with a focus on women-led families. Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 1,250 per month directly into their bank accounts, promoting transparency, timely support, and financial dignity.