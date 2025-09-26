Guwahati: The All Assam Lawyers’ Association will not represent the accused in a case linked to the death of Zubeen Garg.

It cited social responsibility and moral obligation.

The association stated that gibing legal support to those facing serious allegations in this case would be a “historic mistake.”

The decision comes in the wake of Assam suffering from the sudden loss of Zubeen, whose passing in Singapore has left widespread grief and raised suspicions of foul play. Several FIRs have been registered across Assam against individuals alleged to have had a role in the singer’s unnatural death.

The association underscored that a proper probe can establish the truth.

It also looked forward to environment where investigating agencies can function without hindrance, underlining the need to prioritise justice over technical defence.

The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The move aims to ensure that accountability is established and any culprits are dealt with under the law.

For many, Garg was more than just a musician — he was a cultural symbol of Assam whose loss has created what the association called “an unbearable void.” The group noted that the accused are already seen by the public as individuals lacking moral credibility.