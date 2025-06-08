Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to convene for a special, single-day session on Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 9:30 on Monday, in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Though brief, the session aims to address pressing administrative tasks and pay homage to figures pivotal to the state’s essence, blending profound symbolism with legislative importance. The assembly will tackle urgent matters and celebrate Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

At the forefront of discussions will be the proposal to formally rename Dibrugarh Airport after the revered cultural icon, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. As “Sudhakantha,” Dr. Hazarika’s immense influence in music and the arts deeply ingrains itself in Assamese identity.

The state cabinet previously endorsed this tribute, and observers anticipate it will resonate strongly with the public’s deep respect and admiration for the artist.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Observers expect assembly members to unite in a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Hazarika, recognizing his significant contributions to Assam’s cultural tapestry. They predict this homage will transcend political affiliations, illustrating how cultural icons can foster unity within the legislative body.

Reports indicate that the assembly will include a discussion on the Jal Jeevan Mission, a critical initiative targeting the provision of piped drinking water to every rural household.

Furthermore, the special session will exclude a Question Hour. Instead, they plan a Zero Hour, offering Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) a vital platform to present urgent constituency issues.