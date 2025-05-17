Dibrugarh: Two individuals sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a leopard in the Chandra Nagar area of Kuhiyabari, Dibrugarh, Assam, on Friday night.

Sources confirmed that the incident occurred while the victims were tending to their cattle in a shed.

The leopard attack triggered panic among local residents, who, armed with sticks and machetes, took to the streets in fear and apprehension.

Responding to the incident, forest personnel arrived at the scene to assess the situation and reassure the frightened community.

Authorities stated that efforts are underway to capture the wild animal, employing tactics such as setting up traps and using firecrackers to deter and drive the leopard back into its natural habitat.

Authorities promptly transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital to provide necessary medical treatment for their injuries.

“Leopards are coming out of the forest in search of food. They are venturing into human habitation in search of food, and mostly take away domestic animals. The frequent incidents of leopards venturing into human settlements have become a great concern for the people,” a local resident expressed, highlighting the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the area.