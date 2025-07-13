Dibrugarh: In a major breakthrough related to a woman’s cyber defamation case in Assam, the Dibrugarh Police have arrested the prime accused for allegedly circulating morphed and explicit images of the woman across various social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Pratim Bora, the woman’s former boyfriend, reportedly used advanced artificial intelligence tools to superimpose her face onto pornographic visuals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He created fabricated content that falsely portrayed her as involved in adult media and living in the United States.

The malicious campaign triggered widespread outrage across Assam; however, police have categorically confirmed that the content was entirely false and intended solely to tarnish her reputation following a personal fallout.

Acting on a formal complaint filed by Ms. Phukan, the cybercrime unit launched a swift investigation, which led to the arrest of Bora.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had used AI-powered image generation platforms, including Midjourney AI, Desire AI, and OpenArt AI, to produce the doctored images.

In addition to creating the morphed content, he had also set up multiple fake social media profiles and Gmail accounts to upload and disseminate the material. Police are currently in the process of verifying all these fake digital identities as part of the ongoing investigation.

Dibrugarh Police registered the case under Dib PS Case No. 234/25, invoking sections 336(4), 356(2), 74, 75, 294, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

These sections cover a range of offenses, including cyber harassment, defamation, obscenity, and invasion of privacy.

Police are currently holding the accused in custody and will produce him before the court today to seek a seven-day remand for further interrogation and collection of digital evidence.

Speaking to the media, SP-in-charge Sizal Agarwal confirmed the use of AI tools in the creation and spread of the morphed visuals. She further informed that data has been sought from multiple agencies to aid the investigation.

Agarwal issued a stern warning that any individual found forwarding, sharing, or making abusive comments on the defamatory content, even after knowing the facts, will come under legal scrutiny.

She also appealed to the public to support the victim and be sensitive to the emotional trauma she is currently facing.

This case stands as a serious reminder of how AI and digital technology, when misused, can severely damage an individual’s dignity, reputation, and mental health.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and digital responsibility and to refrain from spreading or engaging with harmful, unverified content online.