Udalguri: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged statewide protests on Saturday against the Assam government’s intensified eviction drives in various districts, including Darrang and Udalguri.

The student body denounced the actions as “arbitrary, inhumane, and politically motivated,” asserting that religious minorities were being selectively targeted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Protests were organized in Mangaldoi of Darrang district and Kalaigaon in Udalguri district, where AAMSU members and citizens participated in large numbers, raising slogans and submitting memoranda addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The memoranda were routed through the respective district commissioners, demanding an immediate halt to the evictions, which AAMSU termed “illegal.”

Speaking at the protest in Mangaldoi, AAMSU adviser Ainuddin Ahmed said, “The inhumane manner in which these eviction drives are being conducted is a clear violation of human rights and the fundamental right to live with dignity. This selective harassment of religious minorities will never be accepted.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ahmed questioned the government’s claim that all evictees were encroachers. “Are there no encroachers from other communities? Why is the crackdown only focused on minorities? We demand transparency.” He also warned that if the government does not stop the evictions, “thousands will take to the streets in the coming days.”

He further alleged that the move was part of a political conspiracy ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Kalaigaon, Udalguri district, AAMSU president Khurshed Alam echoed similar concerns. “The government is targeting genuine citizens of religious minority communities in a fascist manner. From pushbacks to No Man’s Land to branding citizens as foreigners, and now these arbitrary evictions—everything is being done for political gains,” he alleged.

Alam also pointed out that the evictions were being carried out without adhering to legal procedures. “The guidelines of the High Court and Supreme Court are being flouted. This is a gross violation of human rights,” he said.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to the evictions, Alam said, “Bulldozers have rendered women, children, and the elderly homeless. Children are being forced out of school, women have no access to basic sanitation or healthcare, and homes, mosques, and madrassas have been razed to the ground.” AAMSU has warned of more intense statewide protests if the government fails to meet their demands. “If our voices are ignored, lakhs of people from the minority community will be compelled to take to the streets,” Alam warned.