Guwahati: A 26-year-old man brutally killed his father under the influence of drugs in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Monday, July 14.

The accused, Sibisula Narzary, reportedly murdered his father, Anil Narzary (50), at their residence on Monday evening. According to preliminary police reports, the father died on the spot after being struck multiple times with an axe.

The victim, Anil Narzary, was a government school employee serving at a UP School in the region.

Sibisula Narzary, once celebrated as a promising talent in archery, had trained for five years at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Kokrajhar and had won several medals.

However, sources close to the family revealed that he had been grappling with mental health issues, possibly worsened by drug abuse, over recent years.

The local police have taken Sibisula into custody and registered a case. A thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the motive and underlying circumstances behind the tragic incident.

Kokrajhar Police officials have assured that a detailed forensic and psychological assessment will be part of the ongoing probe.

