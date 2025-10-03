Dibrugarh: One person was stabbed by a miscreant during the Durga Puja Visarjan procession in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The injured has been identified as Ashish Pandey, a resident of Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

According to Pandey, he was attacked in the Phoolbagan area during the procession by a man identified as Sujit Shah.

“I don’t know why Sujit stabbed me. He called me during the Durga idol procession and spoke to me for a while. Suddenly, I felt pain and noticed blood flowing from my stomach,” said Pandey.

He further alleged, “Sujit Shah sells ganja and other narcotic substances in our locality. We had warned him several times not to continue such activities. I believe he attacked me out of personal grudge.”

An FIR has been filed at Dibrugarh police station, and Sujit Shah has been arrested.

Police have taken him into custody and are conducting further investigation into the case.