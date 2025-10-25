Guwahati: A Maoist-linked militant, reportedly involved in multiple railway bombings, was killed in a police encounter in Nadanguri in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, on October 25.

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu, also known as Rohit Murmu (40) from Jharkhand.

According to Kokrajhar Police, he was one of the main suspects in a recent railway track explosion in Kokrajhar and had previously been involved in a similar incident in Jharkhand.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kokrajhar stated that Murmu carried out a railway track blast in Jharkhand in October last year before moving to Assam.

While he was known as Rohit Murmu in Jharkhand, he assumed the name Apil Murmu in Assam and claimed to reside in Grahampur village under Kachugaon in Kokrajhar district.

Investigations revealed that Murmu had connections in both Jharkhand and Assam and was formerly associated with the NSLA (National Santhal Liberation Army).

After the group disbanded, he refused to surrender and fled to Jharkhand, where he reportedly formed a splinter faction and became a commander.

He later allied with Maoist organizations, extending his militant network and participating in insurgent activities in Jharkhand since 2015.

A Jharkhand Police team recently visited Assam to coordinate with local authorities in locating him.

During the encounter, police recovered a pistol, a grenade, a voter ID card, and a Jharkhand-issued Aadhaar card from the site.

Kokrajhar SSP confirmed that search operations are ongoing in the area to identify and apprehend any associates of the slain militant.