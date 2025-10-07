Dibrugarh: A sudden and massive erosion by the Brahmaputra River struck Dibrugarh in Assam on Tuesday afternoon, causing extensive damage near the old SP office area.

The severe erosion along Joggers Park completely devoured a yoga centre and a playground, leaving both submerged under deep water.

Power Minister and local MLA Prasanta Phukan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi and other officials, rushed to the site to assess the situation.

Emergency measures were immediately initiated, with men and machinery deployed to contain the erosion. The river is now alarmingly close — less than 30 metres away — from the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Dyke.

“It was totally unexpected. Within just 30 minutes, the river eroded the area. We have begun anti-erosion work on a war footing. Citizens need not panic — all efforts are being made to control the situation,” Phukan assured.

Authorities have begun urgent anti-erosion operations, using geo-bags and RCC porcupines to reinforce vulnerable stretches and prevent further damage.