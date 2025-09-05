Guwahati: A devastating fire reportedly reduced a stationery shop to ashes in Adabari village under Mukalmua area of Nalbari district on Friday leaving the owner injured and causing losses estimated at Rs 6-7 lakh.

The shop, owned by Bapukan Kalita, caught fire in what locals suspect was triggered by an electrical short circuit. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire establishment, destroying books, supplies, and essential equipment.

Kalita reportedly sustained injuries while attempting to save his shop and was rushed by villagers to Adabari Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital. Sources said his condition is currently stable.

Villagers, along with fire service personnel, tried to douse the blaze, but despite their combined efforts, the shop could not be saved. The incident has left the community deeply distressed, as the store was a vital resource for students and residents.

Fire officials are investigating the exact cause.