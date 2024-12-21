Udalguri: The brutal murder of two young brothers has sparked widespread outrage in lower Assam’s Udalguri district. The boys were abducted on their way to school in Tangla town and later found murdered.

The brothers, sons of Mahendra Sarma, a local driver, were students of Class 6 and 5 at Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya.

On Friday morning, they left home for school, located just 200 meters away. When they failed to arrive, their parents became concerned. The school principal’s call inquiring about their absence during exams heightened the alarm.

A desperate search ensued, culminating in the tragic discovery of their bodies on Saturday morning.

The bodies, still in their school uniforms, were found in a secluded area near Sastrapara village, on the banks of the Naika River. They had suffered severe injuries, including slit throats, leaving the community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Police suspect a family dispute as the motive and have detained one of their stepbrothers, Neeraj Sarma, for questioning. While Udalguri SP Pushkin Jain assured the public that efforts are underway to solve the case, further details remain undisclosed.

“This is a nightmare come true,” said Geeta Sarma, the grieving mother. “We want justice, and those responsible must face the harshest punishment.”

Local leaders, including former Rajya Sabha MP Santiuse Kujur, condemned the heinous crime and demanded action.

Protests erupted in Tangla, with residents and organizations such as AAGSU, AASU, and Bir Lachit Sena staging road blockades. Activists criticized the administration for failing to ensure the safety of children and demanded immediate arrests and justice.

“This incident exposes the failure of the government’s law-and-order machinery,” said Ashim Roy, a local resident. “These were innocent children, and such a gruesome crime is unthinkable,” he said.