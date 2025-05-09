Assam: Maternal Mortality Ratio drops by 28 points

Guwahati: Assam has made significant strides in improving maternal and child health, as the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) report reveals a major reduction in the state’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

The MMR has dropped from 195 to 167 deaths per 100,000 live births, a remarkable 28-point decline, marking the highest reduction among all states for the 2019–2021 period.

This decline brings Assam closer to improving its position, although it still holds the second-highest MMR among Indian states, just behind Madhya Pradesh (175). The national MMR for 2019–2021 is 93 deaths per 100,000 live births.

In addition to the MMR improvement, Assam also reported a positive change in its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). The state’s IMR decreased from 36 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 34 in 2021. Although the national average IMR for 2021 is 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, Assam’s IMR shows a steady trend of improvement.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the data as a “huge breakthrough” for the state. On social media, he expressed pride in Assam’s progress: “MMR drops from 195 to 167 a record 28-point fall, the highest among all states!” He added that Assam is no longer the state with the highest MMR, thanking the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, healthcare workers, and ASHA workers for their contributions to this success.

According to the SRS data, Assam’s IMR varied by sex, with 33 infant deaths per 1,000 live births for males and 36 for females. However, there is a stark contrast between rural and urban areas.

While Assam’s urban IMR stands at 16, the rural IMR is significantly higher, at 36. The states with higher IMR than Assam include Chhattisgarh (38), Madhya Pradesh (41), Odisha (35), and Uttar Pradesh (37).

MMR, which measures maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, is considered a key indicator of a region’s healthcare quality. IMR, which tracks infant deaths under the age of one per 1,000 live births, serves as another critical indicator of a region’s overall health situation.

The national IMR has also shown a significant decline, dropping from 129 in 1971 to 27 in 2021, reflecting widespread improvements in public health.

Sarma praised the “steady gains” in child health and acknowledged the collective efforts behind these improvements, emphasizing that the state’s healthcare sector is on an upward trajectory.

This progress in MMR and IMR underscores Assam’s commitment to strengthening its public health infrastructure and achieving further improvements in maternal and child healthcare outcomes.