Guwahati: Rescue operations are underway in the remote coal mines of Assam’s Dima Hasao district after a sudden surge of water trapped nine miners deep underground.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three miners have been confirmed dead, while six others remain unaccounted for, their fate hanging in the balance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The miners were trapped after a powerful gush of water, believed to have been triggered by the breaching of an underground water source during excavation, rapidly inundated the mine at the Assam Coal Quarry in the Umrangso area.

Workers inside the mine were caught completely off guard, with many unable to escape the rising floodwaters.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, with a multi-agency response involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Assam Rifles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Teams of skilled divers, equipped with specialized underwater gear, have been tirelessly working to navigate the treacherous, water-logged mine shafts.

However, the rescue operation has been hampered by several challenges. The rising water levels have significantly reduced visibility and created hazardous conditions for the rescue teams.

Moreover, the remote location of the mine, nestled deep within the hilly terrain of Dima Hasao, has posed logistical hurdles for the swift deployment of equipment and personnel.

To bolster the rescue efforts, the Indian Navy has dispatched a team of specialist divers from Visakhapatnam.

The team, equipped with advanced diving equipment and expertise in underwater search and rescue operations, arrived in Silchar by air and were immediately transported to the mine site by helicopter.

“We are facing a challenging situation,” admitted a senior official involved in the rescue operation. “The water levels are still high, and the visibility is extremely poor. Our priority is to locate the trapped miners and bring them to safety as quickly as possible,” he said.

The names of the trapped miners have been released: Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar, and Sarat Goyary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has personally monitored the rescue operations, expressing deep concern for the well-being of the trapped miners.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing miners. We are deploying all available resources and expertise to ensure that no stone is left unturned in this rescue effort,” he said