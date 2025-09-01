Kolkata: As a performer, Kriti Sanon has excelled in a variety of roles on the silver screen.

But beyond the screen, she has a mind of her own never shying away from expressing her views.

Kriti who debuted with Heropanthi opposite Tiger Shroff a few years ago, has added another feather to her illustrious cap and this time as an advocate of gender equality.

The talented Bollywood actor has been chosen as the The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality.

And isn’t she elated and honoured?

Over to her!

“I’m an actor, a producer, an entrepreneur. But at my heart, at my very core, I’m actually a storyteller. And through this role, I want to tell stories that actually matter, stories of girls discovering their power…” she says.

And she has her goals set for sure.

“I would like to delve deep into tales of communities choosing equality, of a future where every child has the freedom to dream. I want to take a moment to thank the entire UNFPA India family for this honour, for trusting me with this responsibility, and for the incredible work that you guys continue to do every single day,” Kriti adds while speaking at the unveiling event held in Mumbai on Monday.

Ahead of the programme, Kriti joined four young gender equality changemakers swearing to give her voice to demolish barriers to equality.

Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, lauded Kiti stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as our Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality. Her powerful voice, passion, and widespread influence will be instrumental in amplifying our message and reaching a broader audience, especially young people. Kriti’s dedication to advancing the rights, opportunities, and safety of women and girls aligns perfectly with UNFPA’s vision of an equal and just society.”