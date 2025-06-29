Guwahati: Assam Public Health Engineering and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday tendered a public apology after facing intense backlash for remarks made toward a journalist during a press conference on June 27.

Mallabaruah referred to a journalist as “tolor srenir manuh”, a phrase loosely translating to “a person of lower rank.” The video of the comment quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from journalist associations, civil society groups, and media professionals across Assam.

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) led the condemnation, calling the minister’s language “bizarre and unconstitutional.” In a strongly worded statement, the GPC demanded accountability and called for a unified protest by journalists.

It organized a demonstration on Saturday at its premises and warned that repeated targeting of journalists would lead to a boycott of the concerned individual’s events and coverage.

“Any individual who mistreats journalists in the line of duty must refrain from making unwarranted and derogatory remarks against the fourth pillar of democracy,” the GPC stated.

The statement also warned that they would boycott all coverage related to the concerned individual if such behavior continued.

The GPC also flagged what it described as a growing pattern of hostility toward the media from politicians across party lines.

“From MPs, MLAs to ministers, we have seen an alarming trend of targeting journalists who ask difficult questions,” the GPC said. “If leaders cannot face scrutiny, they should refrain from holding press conferences.”

The organization reiterated its demand that political leaders stop targeting journalists for performing their duties, warning that such actions undermine the spirit of democracy.

Facing mounting criticism, Mallabaruah took to social media on Sunday to clarify his stance and offer an apology.

“I never meant to insult any journalist deliberately. However, if my words have hurt anyone, I sincerely regret it,” he wrote.

Mallabaruah also cited his personal connection to journalism, noting that his father had worked as a local correspondent for Dainik Asom for over two decades. He said respect for the press had been instilled in him since childhood.

The minister admitted he had poorly chosen his words but defended his intent, explaining that he had specifically referred to a journalist who, he claimed, consistently posed agenda-driven questions on behalf of the channel’s owner.

He accused the media outlet’s chief editor of launching a coordinated smear campaign against him and urged the public to watch the full video of the press conference before drawing conclusions.

He insisted his remarks were not directed at the journalist community as a whole.

Urban Affairs Minister shared his apology after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened on Saturday, saying he would personally request Mallabaruah to apologize if the remarks proved to be inappropriate.