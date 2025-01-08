Assam: Missing student found dead in Barak river, murder suspected

Guwahati: The body of a student from Silchar GC College, was recovered on Tuesday, in the Barak River near Katigorah, Cachar, Assam a week after he went missing on New Year’s Eve.

The deceased was identified as Purnachandra Barman. His decomposed body was found by locals in the Barak River near Katigorah, Cachar, Assam.

Barman, who hailed from Uzan village in Borkhola, was last seen leaving his rented house on Chengkudi Road around 11 PM on December 31. Despite a missing person report being filed and extensive search efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until the tragic discovery in the river.

Family members confirmed the body was Barman’s, and it was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The discovery has left his family and the local community devastated.

Preliminary investigations have raised concerns of foul play. Police suspect that Barman may have been murdered, with his body dumped in the river. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

An ongoing investigation is aiming to piece together the events leading up to the discovery, as authorities seek justice and clarity regarding the incident.