Assam MLA Aminul Islam detained under NSA after bail in Pahalgam case

Guwahati: Dhing MLA and AIUDF leader Aminul Islam of Assam, who was arrested last month over controversial remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack, has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), police confirmed on Thursday.

The action followed just hours after he was granted bail by the court on Wednesday.

Islam, representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from the Dhing constituency in Nagaon district of Assam, was initially arrested on April 24 two days after the Pahalgam attack for allegedly making provocative statements during a panchayat poll campaign rally.

According to Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, the decision to detain the legislator under NSA was taken due to his “past records” and the potential threat his release could pose to public safety.

The detention order was issued by Nagaon district magistrate Narendra Kumar Shah, based on a police report alleging that Islam had been repeatedly engaging in activities harmful to public order and the security of the state.

Islam is currently being held at Nagaon Central Jail under Section 3(2) of the NSA, which allows authorities to detain an individual for up to one year, subject to review every three months.

Prior to his NSA detention, Islam was booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to endangering national integrity, promoting communal enmity, and making provocative statements likely to disrupt public peace.

The police cited a viral video of Islam’s campaign speech, describing it as “misleading and instigating,” with the potential to create communal unrest.

The case against Islam was registered as Nagaon Police Station Case No. 347/25, under BNS sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353. Assam Police also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming his arrest based on the viral content and its impact on public order.