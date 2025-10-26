Guwahati: Bhabanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar has commented on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) recently issued by the Assam government concerning the disturbances and subsequent clean-up activities at the Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra in Assam’s Sonapur.

During a media interaction on Sunday, the MLA said that while the SOP is an important measure to maintain order and discipline in the area, it is regrettable that some individuals have politicized the singer’s death rather than respecting the prescribed guidelines.

Talukdar, who shared a close personal bond with the late artist, also reminisced about his time with Zubeen Garg.

“I had a very close friendship with Zubeen. We spent a lot of time together. When I was the producer at Itihas Theatre, Zubeen sang all the songs for our productions,” he said.

With visible emotion, the legislator reflected on the immense loss to Assam’s cultural scene, describing Zubeen not merely as an artist but as “a friend whose voice defined an era.”

Talukdar’s remarks come amid debates on managing the memorial, where Assam introduced new protocols for cleanliness and order.



