Guwahati: A suspected cattle lifter was killed in a mob attack while attempting to steal goats in Dibrugarh district of Assam, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM at Hatigarh Bokpara Division, Bokul Tea Estate.

According to police, two men arrived on a scooter and were caught by local residents while trying to steal goats. The mob, enraged by the theft, attacked the duo and set their scooter on fire.

One of the suspects died at the scene due to severe injuries, while the other was critically injured and rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

The deceased’s identity has not been confirmed, but the surviving suspect has been identified as Jyotirmoy Hazarika from Boiragimoth. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, and other officials visited the scene, and an investigation is underway. Police have been deployed to maintain peace and prevent further unrest in the area.