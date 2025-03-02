Dibrugarh: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the critical role of women in nation-building, stating that “a mother’s lap is the world’s best institution of learning” while addressing the Central Foundation Day of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Association (AASKWA) on Sunday.

Sarbananda Sonowal praised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, saying, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the empowerment of women has paved the way for a prosperous and self-reliant society and nation.”

Citing the Rigveda, the Union Minister highlighted that women have historically played a fundamental role in shaping a progressive and holistic society.

“A mother inspires her children to acquire knowledge and guides them with courage. Without effort and perseverance, it is impossible to realize one’s full potential,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal further underlined the importance of balancing technological advancement with humanity, stating, “Progress is essential, but without humanity, it remains incomplete. We must prioritize human values to overcome the challenges before us.”

Empowering the Sonowal Kachari Community, Sonowal also highlighted the need for the community to excel through skill, resilience, and dedication.

“There are no shortcuts to success. Every achievement comes through competition and challenges. Assam’s various ethnic groups must advance through education, culture, and sports. It is our responsibility to uplift the Sonowal Kachari community through action, not just words,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Calling for women to take the lead in driving change, Sarbananda Sonowal further urged the community to embrace hard work and perseverance. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets an example by working nearly 18 hours a day with unmatched dedication. We must all emulate his commitment for the greater good of the nation.”