Assam Museums and Dibrugarh University sign MoU to boost heritage research

Guwahati: The Directorate of Museums of Assam, and Dibrugarh University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 18, marking International Museum Day.

The agreement promises to foster innovative partnerships in heritage research, cultural preservation, and student engagement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MoU was signed by Arindom Barua, Director of Museums, Assam, and Prasanta Kumar Kakati, Registrar (in-charge) of Dibrugarh University, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Jiten Hazarika.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University student commits suicide

The collaboration aims to position Dibrugarh University as a pivotal hub for cultural research in Northeast India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This partnership opens new opportunities for our students and faculty to contribute meaningfully to heritage conservation. It blends academic insight with hands-on conservation work, creating a dynamic platform for learning and preserving cultural legacy,” said Vice Chancellor Hazarika.

Coinciding with the MoU signing, the university hosted a two-day international conference on “Reimagining Heritage Conservation: Innovative Strategies for Sustaining Cultural Landscapes and Narratives in Diverse Communities” from May 18–19. The event brought together cultural experts from across India and abroad, including delegates from Thailand’s Khon Kaen National Museum—Laxaman Boomreng and Korrakech Panich.

Also Read: MoU signed to boost ties between Manipur & Thai varsities

Other prominent participants included Sangeeta Gogoi, Director of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, Assam; Bhagyashree Sharma and Gitanjali Devi from Dibrugarh University’s Assamese and Anthropology departments; Bijoylakshmi Borah, District Museum Officer, Dibrugarh; and Mridusmita Kalita, District Museum Officer, Barpeta.

A highlight of the event was the “Museum on the Move” initiative, a flagship project of the Directorate of Museums, Assam. The traveling exhibition featured a captivating display on the Moidams of Charaideo, Assam’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site nominee. The exhibit spotlighted Tai-Ahom heritage and included a Conservation Corner and Publications Corner to engage visitors and raise awareness about preservation efforts.

Adding a creative dimension to the conference, a clay modeling workshop was conducted by Hemanta Saikia, artist-cum-modeller from the Assam State Museum, allowing students to explore traditional art techniques firsthand.

Following the MoU, Dibrugarh University plans to expand its role in conservation through digitisation initiatives, research collaborations, and internship opportunities for students with the Directorate of Museums.