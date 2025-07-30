Guwahati: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the Centre asserting that the security situation in the state has shown marked improvement in recent months.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, while moving the statutory resolution for discussion, said that President’s Rule has played a crucial role in restoring law and order in the violence-hit northeastern state.

“What can be a bigger proof of peace returning than the fact that there has been only one fatality since President’s Rule was imposed, and no casualties in the past four months?” Rai told the House.

He emphasized that maintaining President’s Rule is essential for continuing efforts to stabilise the region.

Rai further stated that the law-and-order situation in Manipur is under control and that the government is working actively to bridge the gap between warring ethnic communities through dialogue and reconciliation.

“There is peace prevailing there… Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic groups through dialogue to establish permanent peace,” he said.

President’s Rule was initially imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following a prolonged period of ethnic unrest and administrative breakdown. The resolution was first approved by Parliament on April 2 for a six-month term, as required under constitutional provisions.

Speaker Om Birla confirmed the timeline during Wednesday’s session and announced the House’s approval for the extension, which will now remain in effect until mid-February 2026.