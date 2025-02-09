Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a 27-year-old youth from Nagaland at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam on Sunday.

Yepeto Zhimo, a resident of Dimapur, was caught with 12 packets of suspected cannabis, weighing over 14 kg, at the Entrance/Exit gate of the railway station.

During questioning, Zhimo revealed that he had transported the contraband from Shillong, Meghalaya, with the intention of delivering it in New Delhi.

The GRP has initiated necessary legal actions against the accused.

The case is currently under investigation, and further details are awaited.

