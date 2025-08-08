Guwahati: Nagaon Police launched an operation on Friday to remove illegal tinted films from vehicles, in compliance with national safety regulations and Supreme Court guidelines.

The drive aims to improve visibility for drivers and law enforcement officials, as dark-tinted windows are often used to conceal criminal activities. This action is part of broader road safety measures across Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Nagaon Police shared an update on X, stating that they are taking action against tinted films for safer roads and emphasizing their commitment to transparency on the road, prioritizing public safety.

Police officers stopped vehicles at key intersections in Nagaon and removed black tinted films from the windows on the spot.

Those violating the rules were fined under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) and were instructed to remove the tinted films immediately. The operation covered both urban and rural routes throughout the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A police officer explained, “Tinted windows can provide cover for illegal activities. While privacy is important, safety must come first.”

The Supreme Court of India has mandated that side windows allow at least 50% light transmission, and front and rear windshields must allow 70% light transmission.

The use of black or reflective films is prohibited, and only manufacturer-fitted glass that meets the legal visibility criteria is allowed.

Nagaon’s action follows similar operations in other parts of Northeast India. In Manipur, over 400 vehicles had their tinted films removed earlier this year, and accessory shops selling illegal films were raided. Sivasagar and Dibrugarh Police in Assam have also taken similar actions.

The Nagaon Police have urged vehicle owners to voluntarily remove tinted films to avoid potential penalties in the future.

Accessory shops have been warned against selling or installing illegal films. Citizens are encouraged to report violations to the police.

This ongoing operation reflects Nagaon Police’s commitment to road safety and public cooperation.