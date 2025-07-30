Guwahati: Dispur Police have arrested Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap for questioning in connection with a tragic road accident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Samiul Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic.

However, the police have yet to issue an official statement confirming her arrest.

Sources said a case has been registered against Nandini Kashyap under section 105 ( culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the BNS. She is likely to be produced before Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court today.

According to reliable sources, Dispur Police took Kashyap into custody on Tuesday night from Rajdhani Theatre’s rehearsal site in North Guwahati. They then transported her to the Dispur Police Station for questioning. Although they have not formally arrested her, officials clarified that they detained her as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged hit-and-run case.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on July 25 at Dakshingaon in Guwahati. Eyewitnesses claimed that Samiul was riding his motorcycle when a speeding Scorpio Neo, allegedly driven by Kashyap, struck him.

The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station, accusing Kashyap of reckless and negligent driving. The FIR sought the police to file charges under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

In their signed statement, union leaders Nayan Madhab Gogoi (working president) and Ayushman Dhadumia (general secretary) described the incident as “a case of criminal negligence” and called for swift legal action.

“Law must take its own course,” the union told reporters late in the evening.

They also assured full cooperation with the investigation, including the provision of witnesses or evidence if required.

Samiul, described as a diligent and hardworking young man, balanced his academic responsibilities with a night job to support his family. His untimely death has left his loved ones devastated. His parents and friends have urged authorities to ensure justice is served promptly and fairly.

Amid mounting controversy, Rajdhani Theatre has officially ended its two-year contract with Nandini Kashyap.

In a public statement, the mobile theatre group stated: “The image and integrity of Rajdhani Theatre are of utmost importance. In light of recent developments, we have decided to terminate our association with Nandini Kashyap to prevent any disruption to our ongoing activities.”

Prominent Assamese actor Ravi Sarma, who appeared alongside Kashyap in the film Rudra, expressed sorrow over Samiul’s death via social media.

“The news of Samiul Haque’s passing is heartbreaking. I pray for peace to his soul and strength for his family in this difficult time,” Sarma posted.

The movie Rudra, featuring Ravi Sarma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Arrchita Agarwal, had Nandini Kashyap in a supporting role, as listed by online film databases.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is active, with CCTV footage and forensic material currently under examination.