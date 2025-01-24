Guwahati: A proposed diversion of National Highway 715 in Central Assam’s Jorhat district has sparked widespread outrage, with allegations that the move primarily benefit a company owned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is the founder and promoter of Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a media company.

The diversion plan of the National Highway from Kaliabor-Tiniali, bypassing Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha, which would reportedly affect over 80,000 residents, was strongly opposed by Supreme Court lawyer Upamanyu Hazarika, who raised serious concerns about the influence of powerful politicians and bureaucrats in acquiring land along the proposed route.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the office bearers of the Kaliabor Four Lane Demand Committee, Hazarika revealed that the committee had already moved the Gauhati High Court against the project.

Senior advocate K.N. Choudhury represented the petitioners, arguing that the biggest landholder and primary beneficiary of the diversion is Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which owns over 100 bighas along the proposed route.

The committee also submitted a formal representation to Union Minister for Surface Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urging him to halt the diversion and instead focus on upgrading and widening the existing highway. The demand was backed by a public survey revealing overwhelming opposition from local businesses and residents.

Key findings from the survey stated that 97.82% of respondents own their businesses, 96.61% have 0-4 dependents on their companies, 92.86% have 2-11 family members relying on their income, 86.92% earn between Rs 10,000 – Rs 50,000 per month, 91.22% reported higher revenue from highway travellers, 95.64% were not consulted by the government on the diversion and 100% of respondents stated the diversion would harm their businesses.

Hazarika said the diversion, which would require constructing over 14 km of new roadway, poses severe economic and ecological threats. The cost of land acquisition, earth-filling, and bridge construction would be significantly higher compared to upgrading the existing road, which already spans 60 meters in width in many places.

He further said that the new route would cut through eco-sensitive water bodies and an elephant corridor, increasing risks of man-elephant conflicts and damaging wetland ecosystems.

Many of the paddy fields along Bharaligaon, Darigoji, Borbhogia, Dolgaon, Seconee, and Jawkota remain uncultivated due to persistent elephant intrusions, making the diversion both environmentally and economically unviable.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 38 of 2024) has been filed by affected residents, and on January 20, the Gauhati High Court issued a notice to both the Central and state governments.

Meanwhile, the Four Lane Demand Committee has intensified its campaign, demanding transparency and a thorough inquiry into the beneficiaries of the project.