Guwahati: 17-year-old national-level arm wrestler Jimmy Das, a gold medallist and student of the Assam Energy Institute, reportedly died by suicide.

As per sources, Jimmy of Sivasagar is suspected to have consumed poison and betel nut to end her life, although authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of death

After the incident, her family rushed her to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Doctors, however, declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Jimmy’s death.

Last year, Jimmy drew public attention after an alleged group of ‘outsiders’ physically assaulted her, sparking widespread protests in her support. Despite the traumatic experience, she continued to excel in arm wrestling and represented the state at the national level with distinction.

