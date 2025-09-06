Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of the BJP-led government in Assam, on Saturday said it will approach the Supreme Court to exempt the northeastern state from the Centre’s recent directive on immigrant foreigners.

The party asserted as quoted by news agency PTI “it was in opposition to any step that goes against the spirit of the Assam Accord, including the recent order.”

The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985 after a tumultuous six-year-long anti-foreigner movement.

The AGP was born as an offshoot of the agitation.

“We have decided to file a writ petition before the Supreme Court, asking for exemption of Assam from the order,” AGP vice-president and former MP Kumar Deepak Das told the media.

“Any step that seeks to dilute or is against the Assam Accord will be protested vehemently by our party,” he said.

As per the Centre‘s order, under the recently implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, to stay in the country without valid travel documents, if they fled religious persecution.

“We had challenged in the Supreme Court the implementation of CAA in Assam, and demanded that our state be exempted from it, as the Assam Accord sets the deadline for detection of illegal foreigners as March 25, 1971. On similar lines, we will approach the apex court in case of this latest order,” Das was quoted by PTI.

And he added, “The recent order is a major hurdle in the implementation of the Accord, and we have a non-compromising stand with regard to implementation of all clauses of the pact,” he said.

When quizzed if the AGP would break ties with the NDA, Das asserted that no decision has been arrived at.

“Last evening, we had a party meeting in which it was decided to approach the apex court. We have full faith in the judiciary and believe it will rule in our favour,” he said.



On whether the AGP would embark on any other agitation along with the legal route, he added, “Other parties and organisations are protesting on the streets. We are two steps ahead of them by going to the court.”

