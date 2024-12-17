Guwahati: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Tuesday conducted a state-level tabletop mock exercise on flood disaster management in Assam.

The tabletop exercise – designed to evaluate plans, procedures and resolve questions of coordination and clarity regarding responsibilities and duties without actual on-ground deployment and execution – was conducted to assess the preparedness of the participants.

An orientation and coordination conference was held via video conference in Guwahati, involving various stakeholders from different line departments and responding agencies across the 10 district headquarters of Assam – Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon and Nalbari.

Senior consultant of NDMA, Brigadier Ravindra Gurung, chaired the video conference with the stakeholders.

Around 100 stakeholders from participating districts and the state headquarters were connected through a video conference, where the proposed work schedule was discussed with the participants to assess the preparatory level of the responders.

A state-level physical mock exercise on flood disaster management will be conducted on Thursday.

Brigadier Gurung informed that the physical mock exercise would be based on the Incident Response System (IRS), and accordingly, Assam would organise the response to the simulated flood disaster through Incident Response Teams (IRTs).

The physical mock exercise will be conducted to validate the emergency management system’s capability of the stakeholders, with actual mobilisation and deployment to demonstrate coordinated response capabilities based on IRS.