Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a comprehensive plan to facilitate smooth and comfortable travel for the large number of pilgrims attending the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

NF Railway stated in a press release that extensive arrangements have been put in place to manage the anticipated heavy rush of devotees for this significant spiritual event.

To accommodate the increased passenger demand, NFR has established special ticket counters at both Kamakhya and Guwahati stations. These additional counters are operating round-the-clock to ensure quick and hassle-free ticket purchases for pilgrims.

The Northeast Frontier Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO), under the leadership of president Shalini Shrivastava, is distributing food and drinking water at Kamakhya station and surrounding areas.

Hygienically prepared food packets and water bottles are being provided to ensure the well-being of pilgrims during their journey.

Furthermore, to alleviate the extra rush of passengers, NFR will operate two pairs of special unreserved trains.

The first, Train No. 05672/05671 Guwahati – Alipurduar Junction – Guwahati Unreserved Special, will see Train No. 05672 (Guwahati – Alipurduar Junction) depart from Guwahati daily at 19:25 hours from June 22 to June 26, 2025, arriving at Alipurduar Junction at 04:00 hours the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 05671 (Alipurduar Junction – Guwahati) will depart from Alipurduar Junction daily at 08:00 hours from June 23 to June 27, 2025, reaching Guwahati at 16:20 hours on the same day.

Additionally, a Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Unreserved Special Train No. 05698/05697 will also be in service. Train No. 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Guwahati on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 23:55 hours, arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 08:15 hours the following day.

Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) will return from New Jalpaiguri on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11:15 hours, reaching Guwahati at 19:30 hours on the same day.

NFR has also significantly increased manpower deployment at key stations and pilgrimage points.

Additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), along with commercial and technical staff, have been mobilized to guide passengers, maintain order, and assist in crowd management.

Help desks and inquiry booths have been established to provide essential information and support to visitors.