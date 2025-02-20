Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed its suo motu case over the proposed construction of luxury hotels in and around Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

The case, originally registered as Original Application No. 1049/2024/PB, was initiated by the NGT’s New Delhi bench based on a news report. The case was later transferred to the Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata and renumbered as Original Application No. 175/2024/EZ.

The news report alleged that the proposed tourism infrastructure projects, including a five-star resort, could threaten wildlife, lead to displacement, and negatively impact the environment, particularly in the Inle Pothar area, a known elephant habitat.

The report also raised concerns about the projects’ proximity to animal corridors and the lack of a declared Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) for KNPTR.

During the hearing on February 14, 2025, the Assam government, represented by Advocate General Devajit Saikia and Counsel Malabika Roy Dey, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, represented by Counsel Amrita Pandey, presented their arguments.

The Assam government submitted affidavits stating that the proposed hotel sites were outside the one-kilometer buffer zone of the park and not within any notified animal corridor.

They also mentioned the government’s “commitment” to wildlife conservation, citing recent additions to wildlife sanctuaries and the creation of animal corridors with elevated sections to facilitate wildlife movement.

The government further stated that a proposal for an integrated ESZ, covering a large area including KNPTR and surrounding protected areas, had been submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and was under consideration.

The Assam government also clarified that while agreements had been signed with hotel developers, no detailed project reports had been submitted yet.

They assured the NGT that any proposals received would be thoroughly scrutinized, taking into account all relevant rules, regulations, norms, and court orders, before any approvals are granted.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reiterated that the land in question was under the jurisdiction of the state government and that the ESZ proposal was under examination.

After hearing the arguments and reviewing the documents, the Eastern Zone bench of NGT, comprising Judicial Member Justice B. Amit Sthalekar and Expert Member Dr. Arun Kumar Verma, concluded that the apprehensions raised in the news article were premature at this stage.

The tribunal noted the Assam government’s assurances regarding project scrutiny and the ongoing ESZ proposal.

Consequently, the NGT dismissed the original application, finding no grounds to intervene at this point.

The Assam government on August 3 last year signed an MoU with Tata Group subsidiaries to develop a Taj Resort and Spa at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Kaziranga.