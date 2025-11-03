Guwahati: National Health Mission (NHM) workers across Assam began a three-day work boycott and sit-in strike on Monday, demanding equal pay, permanent employment, and social security benefits.

” This sit-in demonstration cum pen-down programme for the coming three days at all district headquarters to mark protest against the Assam Government’s lack of response towards the demand raised by NHM and All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association. Our demands have been neglected for over 19 years .” A joint press release stated.

In Tinsukia district, hundreds of NHM workers staged a protest in front of the office of the Joint Director of Health Services, expressing strong resentment over the government’s “repeated failure” to fulfill earlier assurances. The agitators alleged that the promises made by the former Health Minister, who now serves as the Chief Minister, have remained unfulfilled.

The protesters declared that their agitation would continue until the government ensures “equal pay for equal work” and meets all pending demands. They also warned of intensified statewide protests if the authorities continue to ignore their grievances.

In many districts, NHM employees under the banner of the All Assam National Health Mission Employees’ Association and the All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association launched a similar three-day sit-in demonstration in front of the Joint Director of Health Services’ office.

The employees are pressing for five major demands: introduction of a proper pay scale for all NHM staff, equal rights for all categories of workers, gratuity and pension benefits at par with regular government employees, immediate filling of vacant posts, and compassionate appointments for the families of deceased employees.

The associations have also urged the government to bring all NHM employees under the Social Security Act and ensure coverage through EPF or CPF.

The protesters warned that if the authorities do not address their demands soon, they will launch a “stronger democratic movement” across the state.