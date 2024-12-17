Dibrugarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key operative of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Guwahati during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations.

In a coordinated operation with Assam Police, NIA teams searched the Dibrugarh residence of Jahnu Baruah, also known as Arnab Axom, early Monday morning, said an official.

The intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are currently being analyzed. Baruah was subsequently arrested after questioning at a local police station.

According to an NIA press release, Baruah confessed during preliminary interrogation to planting four of the 11 IEDs discovered by Assam Police during the Independence Day period.

These acts were carried out in response to a boycott call and “military protest” issued by ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.

A prior ULFA-I video had threatened severe repercussions for non-compliance with the boycott. The four IEDs planted by Baruah were located in Pan Bazar, Dispur, Gandhi Mandap, and Satgaon in Guwahati.

Jahnu Baruah had been under surveillance for several weeks and was identified as a suspect by the NIA based on technical and human intelligence.

He was allegedly involved in procuring and transporting the IEDs, which were intended to cause large-scale explosions, resulting in casualties, property damage, and widespread terror.

The NIA took over the case from Assam Police on September 17, 2024. Their investigation revealed the IEDs were planted under the direction of Aishang Asom, also known as Abhijit Gogoi, and other senior ULFA-I leaders.