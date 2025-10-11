“The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.”

– Lady Bird Johnson

Guwahati: Amid the global gathering of environmental visionaries at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Aaranyak, one of India’s leading conservation organisations from the Northeast, is making its mark through thought leadership and strategic advocacy for biodiversity conservation.

Representing the organisation’s expertise and commitment, Bibhab Talukdar, Bibhuti Lahkar, and M. Firoz Ahmed are actively engaging in high-level discussions that address some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

In one of the sessions, M. Firoz Ahmed delivered a compelling presentation on “Strengthening Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities’ Leadership in Tiger Conservation.” His address emphasized the importance of empowering communities who coexist with wildlife, asserting that “true conservation success depends on local stewardship and inclusive governance.”

Meanwhile, Bibhab Talukdar, Aaranyak’s CEO and a globally respected conservationist, is slated to deliver a key deliberation on “Scaling Up CSO-Led Environmental Solutions” on October 12. His talk is expected to highlight how civil society organisations (CSOs) like Aaranyak play a crucial role in bridging science, policy, and grassroots action.

For over three decades, Aaranyak has been a trusted partner of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Its participation in the global forum reflects a sustained commitment to advancing biodiversity protection, climate resilience, and sustainable development in the ecologically rich yet fragile landscapes of Northeast India.

As the world grapples with accelerating biodiversity loss and climate change, Aaranyak’s presence at the IUCN Congress stands as a strong testament to the growing influence of India’s civil society in shaping the global conservation narrative.