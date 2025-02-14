Guwahati: A suspected drug peddler was arrested with a substantial haul of heroin in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

Sources said a joint operation by Geetanagar Police Station and Chandmari Police Station led to the arrest of 35-year-old Saddam Hussain, a resident of Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Police recovered 100 vials of suspected heroin weighing 135.65 grams, 63 empty vials, and a mobile phone from his possession.

In a similar operation, Golaghat Police seized 74.79 grams of heroin hidden in a haystack, along with Rs 65,330 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug dealings.

One drug peddler was arrested, and a vehicle and multiple mobile handsets were seized.

Legal proceedings in both cases are underway, and investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain and other individuals involved.