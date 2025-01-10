Guwahati: The Assam Police has arrested one more person in connection with the Umrangso coal mine tragedy in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Hanan Laskar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was allegedly the “sardar” of the miners trapped inside the mine.

Laskar was responsible for overseeing miners’ payments and was employed by the mine owner, sources said.

The incident, which occurred on January 6, resulted in the death of several miners.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eight are still trapped inside the mine and are feared to have died.

Also Read: Assam: Body of labourer found in Umrangso coal mine identified

The Assam Police has registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The police had previously arrested Punush Nunisa in connection with the case.

Further investigation are being carried out and rescue operations are still ongoing.

It may be mentioned Samarjit Haflongbar, former CEM of the NCHAC accused current NCHAC CEM Debolal Garlosa and his wife Kanika Hojai of being involved in the alleged illegal mining.

He claimed that Kanika Hojai is what the government labels as an approved buyer of coal and hence she had been running the illegal coal mine.

Also Read: Assam: BJP leader Kamal Dey found dead in Guwahati

He also added that the site where the incident took place does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Sources said two people died last year in the same area in separate incidents.

One incident took place earlier in 2024 as a truck fell on the victim.

Another incident took place in December as the miner was buried inside the mine.

This allegedly was not reported as the owner compensated the victims’ families.