Assam: ONGC adds 65 new ambulances in state

Dibrugarh: In a major step towards enhancing safety and emergency response, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation said that its ONGC Assam Asset added 65 new ambulances to its fleet.

The ambulances were flagged off today by ED-Asset Manager, Bhaskar Chowdary Nettem at ONGC’s Logistics Department in Sivasagar.

The event was graced by the presence of Managing Director of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, senior officials from ONGC, ASTC and representatives of the collectives of workforce from ONGC.

Speaking at the event, Bhaskar Chowdary said, “Ensuring safety and security is integral to our mission of achieving excellence in oil and gas production.”

“The introduction of these ambulances demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our employees and stakeholders,” he said.

He also commended the team’s dedication and meticulous planning in executing the hiring process.

This initiative follows the successful allocation of 372 light motor vehicles to local youths through a lottery-based tendering process.

Managing Director of ASTC, Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS, expressed gratitude for ONGC’s continued partnership with ASTC, noting how such initiatives support ASTC’s growth and sustainability.